Mike Tindall raises money for charity by launching funny swimwear line





The former rugby player, who is married to Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, caused a commotion in the jungle when he dropped his towel and revealed he was wearing a pair of tiny swimming trunks. Ant and Dec were both stunned and joked that the royal was wearing a pair of his wife’s swim trunks.

After showing the royal’s swimming trunks as the rugby player swam in a creek, host Ant teased that Mike’s clothing choices came “as a shock”. He then said: “I want to know what Zara was thinking of that… ‘That’s where my bikini bottoms went!’”. However, Mike has joined in on the joke since exiting the reality show in fourth place and announced he will be releasing his own range of Budgie Smugglers for £35 per pair. The profits will go to Cure Parkinsons, a charity organisation trying to fund research to find a cure for the disease.

The winner of the reality show, Lioness football player Jill Scott has said that the cold water in the jungle wasn’t enough to stop the royal from wearing his colourful swimwear. In an interview with the Bush Telegraph, she said: “It’s freezing in there [the creek] but nothing stops Mike from turning up in his little budgie smugglers. “He’s got a few different pairs from what I can see and he’s getting more confident, showing them off daily.” Two designs of Mike’s iconic swimwear will be released, with one design showing blue skies and the Australian jungle with the words: “These are not my wife’s…” The other pair has a leafy green pattern with the back saying: “Nibble my nuts.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle ‘proud’ to back brand donating handbags to Smart Works

In the past, Mike has shared the impact Parkison’s disease had on his father, who was diagnosed in 2003. In 2019, the royal said: “It’s a nightmare disease because there are over 40 symptoms of what Parkinson’s can look like… people think they’re drunk or people can freeze in the middle of the street but that’s the difficult part of it. “I was very blasé at the start, he was diagnosed in 2003. He had this tremor for a couple of years before that and being a typical bloke didn’t address the issue early enough… He was good for a long period of time and then sort of been in the last year – and the last five years – you’ve seen it catch up on him.” Fans of the new reality television star have celebrated his announcement on social media, with one commenting: “Thank you [Mike], My dad has Parkinson’s and will be 86 next year. Thank you for helping to raise money to find a cure.” Another user said: “You were brilliant in the jungle! Really enjoyed watching!”