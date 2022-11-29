Mike Tindall sets record straight on Zara’s role in Budgie

Mike caused quite a stir during his time in the jungle as he sported a pair of barely-there bright tropical trunks for a dip in the camp’s creek.

Winner of the series Jill Scott told the Bush Telegraph at one point that not even the “freezing” water could stop the royal from putting on his skimpy swimwear.

She said: “It’s freezing in there [the creek] but nothing stops Mike from turning up in his little budgie smugglers.

“He’s got a few different pairs from what I can see and he’s getting more confident, showing them off daily.”

Many, including Ant and Dec joked that the bottoms may be his wife Zara’s due to their incredibly small size.