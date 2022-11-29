Mike Tindall urges campmates not to ‘just f**k off’ when back in

The ex rugby star, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, said it had been “an absolute privilege” and “honour” to meet his fellow campmates and the crew on the show.
He went on to say: “For 30 people, well actually 26, to come together and get on for the amount of time that we’ve gone, very very rare, very very special and we should all appreciate that.”
The 44-year-old went on to joke: “Now we say great things to each other but when we get back to the UK let’s not just f**k off, it’s easy to do, but let’s not do it.
“I think we’ve created a very special thing here and it’s worth keeping it going, taking the time, engaging about what we’ve actually done.
READ MORE: Mike Tindall snubs I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock in awkward moment
He stuck to his word about being an “open book” in camp and spoke openly about moments he had shared with the royals.
Mike however did keep quiet about whether or not he sought permission from King Charles about appearing on the show.
The ex rugby star has been married to Zara since 2011 and they share three children together.
His campmate, runner-up Owen Warner, asked Mike about whether or not he was nervous when he first started dating royalty Zara.
Mike explained that he had known the family for a while due to Princess Anne being the patron of the Scottish rugby team.
With this he said he wasn’t nervous “because we were friends first and then [Princes] William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times.
“I met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating.”
The father-of-three came in fourth place in the show behind Matt Hancock, runner-up Owen and winner Jill Scott.
Source link