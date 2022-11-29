Mike Tindall urges campmates not to ‘just f**k off’ when back in

The ex rugby star, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, said it had been “an absolute privilege” and “honour” to meet his fellow campmates and the crew on the show.

He went on to say: “For 30 people, well actually 26, to come together and get on for the amount of time that we’ve gone, very very rare, very very special and we should all appreciate that.”

The 44-year-old went on to joke: “Now we say great things to each other but when we get back to the UK let’s not just f**k off, it’s easy to do, but let’s not do it.

“I think we’ve created a very special thing here and it’s worth keeping it going, taking the time, engaging about what we’ve actually done.

READ MORE: Mike Tindall snubs I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock in awkward moment