MPs urged to ‘keep world awake’ to war, during first lady visit

Boris Johnson claims Ukraine needs warplanes to fight Russian invasion
British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.
Ms Zelenska urged the UK to be a “leader” in her country’s bid for justice as she argued that the the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow’s aggression. She called for the formation of a special tribunal, saying: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that those in the West must not “sleepwalk into thinking this situation is going on in a faraway land”, and told MPs that the first lady’s visit must “shock us awake again”, as Ms Zelenska alleged that girls as young as four have been raped by Russian soldiers.
“It is our duty to keep the spotlight on you, to keep shaking the world awake to the horrors Russia is committing,” he told MPs.
Russia ‘certainly’ firing unarmed cruise missiles to exhaust Ukrainian defences, says US
The United States has said that Russia is “certainly” firing unarmed cruise missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads in order to deplete Ukraine’s stock of air defences, as alleged last week by Britain’s Ministry of Defence.
Asked about the UK’s claim, a US military official told Pentagon reporters: “It’s certainly something that they’re trying to do to mitigate the effects of the air defense systems that the Ukrainians are employing.”
A senior US defence official, also speaking on condition of anonymity in Tuesday’s briefing, was reported by Reuters as acknowledging that the Patriot missile defense system was one of the many capabilities being considered to help Kyiv protect against Russian missiles – a move some fear could escalate the war.
Andy Gregory29 November 2022 21:29
Britain must be a ‘world leader’ in justice for Ukraine, Olena Zelenska tells MPs
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska today urged Britain to become a global leader in helping her country achieve “justice” against Russia as she addressed an audience of MPs and peers that included Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.
The speech, in a parliament committee room, came as part of a visit to London by Ms Zelenska as she urged the UK and other allies to seek justice against alleged Russian war crimes. Her visit has focused on the use of sexual violence and rape by Russian forces in the months-long war, which is now heading into a long winter.
In a further stark message, she said that the Ukrainian experience today has echoes of what the British suffered during the Second World War. In front of a union jack and a Ukrainian flag, she said: “Ukrainians are going through the terror, which will resonate with you. Your islands survived the air raids, which were identical to those that Russia uses now to put us on our knees.
“We’re hearing sirens every day, identical to those which were heard by earlier British generations. You did not surrender, and we will not surrender. But victory is not the only thing we need. We need justice.”
Dominic McGrath29 November 2022 21:01
German offer of Patriot systems to Poland ‘not yet off the table’, says Scholz
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that his offer to send Patriot anti-missile systems to Poland remains on the table – despite Warsaw’s suggestion that they should go to Ukraine instead.
There has been reticence within Nato to send Patriot systems to Ukraine over fears that doing so could escalate the war, while experts add that training for the highly sophisticated system could also take years.
“Our offer to the Polish government to protect their own country is not yet off the table,” Mr Scholz told reporters, adding that Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Berlin on Tuesday for its support, including air defence systems.
Nato has beefed up defences along its eastern flank in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, deploying US Patriot batteries to Poland and German Patriots to Slovakia, as well as a French equivalent system to Romania.
Andy Gregory29 November 2022 20:33
G7 agrees to set up new war crimes investigation network
The G7 has agreed to set up a network to coordinate investigations into war crimes, as part of a push to prosecute suspected atrocities in Ukraine.
“Judicial examination of the atrocities committed in Ukraine will take years, perhaps even decades. But we will be well prepared – and we will persist for as long as it takes,” German justice minister Marco Buschmann said after a meeting of G7 justice ministers in Berlin.
Also in attendance in the German capital were special prosecutors of the International Criminal Court, Germany’s federal prosecutor and Ukrainian justice minister Denys Maliuska.
In a joint declaration, the ministers said G7 countries would ensure there is a central national contact point in each state for the prosecution of international crimes. Mr Buschmann told reporters this would ensure that information on evidence and legal requirements can be shared among states and international organisations.
Mr Buschmann, who hailed Tuesday’s meeting as the first gathering of its kind in the history of the G7, has in the past touted Germany’s leading role in prosecuting war crimes in other countries. Under the principle of universal jurisdiction, Germany convicted two former Syrian intelligence officers in a landmark trial against state-backed torture in Syria.
Reuters29 November 2022 20:06
State funeral held for Belarusian foreign minister
Belarus has held a state funeral for its foreign minister who died suddenly aged 64, without a stated cause of death – triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death.
Some media and observers have suggested – without evidence – that Vladimir Makei could have been poisoned by Russian security agencies, which has warily watched his efforts to negotiate a rapprochement with the West.
He had been an ally of Alexander Lukashenko for more than two decades, and the president attended his funeral on Tuesday, touching the coffin but making no public remarks.
“Makei was holding open the window of opportunity for establishing a dialogue with the West, giving Lukashenko some room for maneuver and bargaining with the Kremlin,” Artyom Shraibman, an independent political analyst told Reuters. “Makei has earned a reputation as the main pro-Western voice in the Belarusian government, so it’s not surprising that his death has fueled numerous conspiracy theories.”
Andy Gregory29 November 2022 19:38
‘No choice’: Russia calls off nuclear talks with US
Russia said it had “no choice” as it called off nuclear talks with the United States at the last minute this week because Washington refuses to address its wider concerns about strategic stability.
The talks were aimed at resuming inspections under an arms control treaty.
Russian news agencies quoted deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as warning the US of unspecified risks because of its support for Kyiv against Russia’s war, saying: “We are sending signals to the Americans that their line of escalation and ever deeper involvement in this conflict is fraught with dire consequences.
“The risks are growing.”
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later accused the US of toxic anti-Russian behaviour and of trying to manipulate the New START nuclear treaty to its advantage, though she said Moscow remained committed to it.
Andy Gregory29 November 2022 19:20
Mevdevev issues threat to Nato over Patriot missile systems
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has called Nato a “criminal entity” and warned the alliance against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems.
“If, as [Nato secretary-general Jens] Stoltenberg hinted, Nato were to supply the Ukrainian fanatics with Patriot systems along with Nato personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our armed forces,” Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
It was not clear whether he was referring to Patriot systems or Nato personnel becoming a target.
Andy Gregory29 November 2022 18:19
Finland and Sweden join Nato talks in Bucharest
Despite Turkey and Hungary holding out over their bids to join the alliance, the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden are joining Nato talks in Bucharest today.
The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia could target them after Ukraine.
Nato general-secretary Jens Stoltenberg claimed that Russia’s Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as Nato members” soon.
Andy Gregory29 November 2022 17:51
Estonia claims Nato members should give 1% of GDP in military aid to Ukraine
At a Nato meeting in Bucharest, Estonia’s foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu called on member states to pledge 1 per cent of their GDP to Ukraine in military support, saying it would make “a strategic difference”.
Most Nato allies, however, are struggling to spend 2 per cent of GDP on their own defence budgets.
Andy Gregory29 November 2022 17:22
The ‘door is open’: Nato doubles down on pledge of Ukrainian membership
Nato has pledged to send more aid to Ukraine and doubled down on its commitment to one day include Kyiv in the military alliance, a pledge which some officials believe played a role in Russia’s decision to invade.
Prior to chairing a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Romania, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that “Nato’s door is open”.
He praised North Macedonia and Montenegro recently joining the alliance, and said that Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as Nato members” soon, adding: “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining – “we stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine.”
Even so, Ukraine will not join Nato anytime soon, with many of Nato’s 30 members believing the focus now must be solely on Ukraine defeating Russia.
“We are in the midst of a war and therefore we should do nothing that can undermine the unity of allies to provide military, humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine, because we must prevent President Putin from winning,” said Mr Stoltenberg.
Andy Gregory29 November 2022 16:54
Source link