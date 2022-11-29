MPs urged to ‘keep world awake’ to war, during first lady visit

Boris Johnson claims Ukraine needs warplanes to fight Russian invasion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.

Ms Zelenska urged the UK to be a “leader” in her country’s bid for justice as she argued that the the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow’s aggression. She called for the formation of a special tribunal, saying: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that those in the West must not “sleepwalk into thinking this situation is going on in a faraway land”, and told MPs that the first lady’s visit must “shock us awake again”, as Ms Zelenska alleged that girls as young as four have been raped by Russian soldiers.

“It is our duty to keep the spotlight on you, to keep shaking the world awake to the horrors Russia is committing,” he told MPs.