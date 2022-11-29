NATO facilitates delivery of ambulance buses from Norway to

Norway has donated five military ambulance buses to Ukraine, following Kyiv’s request for international assistance through NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC). The donation, worth three million euros, was coordinated by the EADRCC through a financing arrangement with Norway.

The Centre identified the requirements for the ambulance buses and facilitated the delivery of this medical assistance to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. This donation is part of the unprecedented support NATO Allies are providing as Ukraine continues to push back on Russia’s war of aggression.

Speaking after a working session of NATO Foreign Ministers in Bucharest on Tuesday (29 November 2022), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. NATO Allies are providing unprecedented support, and today, Allies made additional pledges to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. This will fund urgent non-lethal support, including fuel and medical supplies.”

The Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre is NATO’s principal civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic area. It is active all year round, operational on a 24/7 basis, and involves all NATO Allies and partner countries. The Centre functions as a clearing-house system for coordinating both requests for and offers of assistance.

