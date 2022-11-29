Natural skincare ingredient that ‘plumps skin and smooths fine

There are millions of products that claim to reverse signs of ageing, with many containing harsh chemicals and ingredients that no one’s heard of. Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Phoenix & Providence, an organic skincare brand that handmakes their products, about the main skincare issues women face and how they believe seaweed is an essential and natural ingredient that “promotes collagen production which helps plump skin and smooth fine lines”.

The beauty experts said: “The main signs of ageing skin are fine lines, drier skin, and a duller complexion. However, as women approach menopause they can often find they suffer from acne and skin sensitivity.

“When dealing with multiple skin complaints it can be hard to know which products to try first, and sometimes using too many can exacerbate the problems.

“Our minimal facial skincare range is formulated for all skin types and ages. Our products are 100 percent natural and free from any fragrance, making them super gentle for ageing skin.”

“The eyes are often the first area to show signs of ageing,” the experts continued. “Sleep and hydration are key in helping this!

