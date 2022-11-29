Natural skincare ingredient that ‘plumps skin and smooths fine

There are millions of products that claim to reverse signs of ageing, with many containing harsh chemicals and ingredients that no one’s heard of. Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Phoenix & Providence, an organic skincare brand that handmakes their products, about the main skincare issues women face and how they believe seaweed is an essential and natural ingredient that “promotes collagen production which helps plump skin and smooth fine lines”.
The beauty experts said: “The main signs of ageing skin are fine lines, drier skin, and a duller complexion. However, as women approach menopause they can often find they suffer from acne and skin sensitivity.
“When dealing with multiple skin complaints it can be hard to know which products to try first, and sometimes using too many can exacerbate the problems.
“Our minimal facial skincare range is formulated for all skin types and ages. Our products are 100 percent natural and free from any fragrance, making them super gentle for ageing skin.”
“The eyes are often the first area to show signs of ageing,” the experts continued. “Sleep and hydration are key in helping this!
“But the seaweed used in our products is harvested by hand at low tide from the beaches of our island home.
“The seaweed is grown in the crystal-clear waters of the Isles of Scilly, and we make sure to always harvest in an ecologically friendly way.
“Seaweed is [also] rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins – vitamins K, B, A, E and high in Vitamin C. These natural antioxidants promote collagen production which help plump skin and smooth fine lines.
“They also improve skin tone, texture and elasticity, as well as helping the skin hydrate and retain moisture,” the experts said.
It’s important to maintain a routine to help revitalise the skin and Phoenix & Providence shared their three-step skincare routine.
1. Cleanse
“The first step would be cleansing the skin with an oil or balm, one that is 100 percent natural,” they explained.
“Our Balance Cleansing Oil is an oil to milk formula that gently cleanses skin, removing impurities, SPF and make up, leaving you with a healthy glow.
“As you get older you really want to avoid cleansing with harsh chemicals that strip the skin of oil, upsetting the natural balance of your skin.
“Using a cleansing oil in your skincare routine, allows you to clean your skin whilst retaining moisture, protecting your skin barrier.”
2. Face massage with oil
“After cleansing your skin we’d recommend using a natural face oil. Massage three to four drops of the oil into damp skin to lock in the moisture.
“The synthetic ingredients found in more conventional moisturisers, such as mineral oils, have a larger molecular structure that sit on your skin’s surface. This can lead to clogged pores.
“The small molecules of plant-based oils resemble our own skin cell structure, allowing these oils to be much more easily absorbed and pores unclogged.
“Our Nurture Face Oil is packed with essential vitamins and fatty acids that promote collagen production, brightening, plumping, soothing the skin, and smoothing fine lines.”
3. SPF
“In the morning the final step is to apply an SPF – sun damage is one of the biggest contributors to skin ageing,” the brand said.
There are several brands that sell skincare products containing seaweed; high street retailer The Body Shop has a wide range at affordable prices, or check out Seaweed Organics who were the first seaweed skincare business in the UK.
