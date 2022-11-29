Netflix will release this Eddie Murphy sequel in theaters before

Moviehole has been privy to quite a few golden nuggets when it comes to the highly-anticipated Beverly Hills Cop : Axel F, which is currently lensing in California and Detroit, and we’ve another for you today.

Per our tipster, the pic is gearing up to get a theatrical release before it hits Netflix. Whether it’ll hit the platform a month later, or a few weeks later, or even months later isn’t known. It is good news though for fans of the series, likely pumped to see the long-awaited reunion of Axel (Eddie Murphy), Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), and Taggart (John Ashton) in the new film.

No doubt Netflix are even more confident the pic will put bums on seats after the limited theatrical bow of Glass Onion, which will premiere on the streamer late next month, took a big bite out of the box office this past weekend. The Knives Out sequel played in only 600 theaters and yet took home close to $15 million over the weekend.It only plays a week too – at this stage – in theaters before heading to Netflix December 23.

No surprise Netflix are looking to see what else they have coming down the line that they can also release in theaters first.

There’s talk of Netflix and Eddie Murphy collaborating on a further installment of one of Murphy’s other, earlier hits too – but we’re looking into that a bit more. Safe to say the veteran comic has made the platform his new home though.

Beverly Hills Cop : Axel F, directed by Aussie Mark Molloy and also starring Bronson Pinchot, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paul Reiser, James Preston Rogers, Taylour Paige, and Joseph Aviel, is winding down in it’s shoot -but this week moves onto Detroit where it’ll shoot scenes in such iconic locations as Washington Boulevard and Grand River Avenue.

