New Games with Gold for December 2022 – Xbox Wire

Get ready to unwrap your December Games with Gold lineup! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, it’s a double helping of 2D side-scrolling fun with Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury.

Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to hundreds of high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass.

Colt Canyon ($14.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31

($14.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31 Bladed Fury ($19.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15

Colt Canyon

Hold on to your hats, partner. Let me tell you a tale ‘bout a gunslinger that’s been left for dead and his partner kidnapped. It’s time for you to head out to Colt Canyon, an unforgiving western landscape filled with hidden treasures, weapons, danger, and bloodthirsty scum. Shoot your way through and maybe blow a few things up with TNT along the way with a spaghetti western soundtrack humming in the background. Save your partner and other innocents, and if you’re lucky, you’ll have a blast doing so and won’t end up as buzzard food.

Bladed Fury

Accused of murder and exiled, Princess Ji goes on a breathtaking, action-packed journey to prove her innocence, rescue her sister, and blaze a trail of bloody vengeance. Unleash your side-scrolling skills in this classic 2D game based on Chinese mythology. Take on ancient enemies and gods using high-octane combo attacks! The art and sound design are gorgeously rendered, mixing traditional flourishes with a surreal edge.

Read more about our Games with Gold program here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire for all the latest news on Xbox. Like we said before, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, hundreds of high-quality games you can play on console, PC, and across devices from the cloud, and access to EA Play at no extra cost. New games are added all the time, so you’re never without something new to try when you’re looking to find your next favorite game. If you’re new, or if you’re an existing Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for Console member, join or upgrade today for just $1.

Colt Canyon Headup ☆☆☆☆☆

28 ★★★★★ $14.99 Take your revolver and rescue your partner in this atmospheric and punchy rogue-like game. Colt Canyon is a 2D pixel art shooter where you control a cowboy, or one of the many other unlockable characters, whose mission is to save his kidnapped partner from the ruthless bandits. Take your gun and TNT and shoot your way through a hostile canyon full of hidden treasures, weapons, obstacles and all kinds of bloodthirsty scum. Maybe you can save more people than just your partner. But watch out. Once you got your partner your job is not done. You’ll also have to get back home…