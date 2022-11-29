Next Bond odds – Henry Cavill kicked off top spot by new

According to William Hill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has seen his odds drop last night from 16-1 to 6-4. The 32-year-old Kick-Ass and Bullet Train star has knocked Casino Royale runner-up Henry Cavill off the top spot.

The Superman star is now on 5-2, followed by Regé-Jean Page on 9-2 and James Norton on 6-1. Behind them are Tom Hardy and Chiwetel Ejiofor on 7-1, Dan Stevens and Jack Lowden on 8-1 and Richard Madden on 9-1.

According to the bookies, the slashing of odds on the actor comes after a new report that he impressed at a secret audition.

Taylor-Johnson, who also played John Lennon in Nowhere Boy and Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, allegedly auditioned for the new Bond recently.

According to The Sun’s insider: “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the front-runners.”

All this should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it’s also clearly within the realms of possibility.