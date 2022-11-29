Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Relationship Timeline! Check

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella is an American Wrestler and Television personality. She is a current ambassador of WWE. She signed with WWE in 2007 and was assigned to FCW with her twin sister Brie Bella. She entered WWE Smackdown in 2008. She won WWE Divas Champion two times. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Along with her twin sister, Nikki Bella rocked in the WWE. This sister duo, The Bella Twins gained popularity in WWE worldwide.

Artem Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev is a Russian-American dancer. He was born in Russia, moved to the United States in 2003, and started practicing dancing. He participated in Season 1 of So You Think You Can Dance later eliminated and then became a guest choreographer in season 2. He also participated in the dance show, Burn The Floor. He also entered Strictly Come Dancing and won that show with his celebrity partner Kara Tointon in 2010. He also gave entry in Dancing with the Stars.

Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Relationship Timeline

Nikki Bella is a 39-year-old wrestler, and Artem Chigvintsev is a 40-year-old dancer. Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are successful people in their career fields and have huge fan followers. This couple was the dancing partner in season 25 of Dancing with stars in 2017. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev officially announced their romantic relationship on Instagram in 2019. This couple got engaged on November 2019 and welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020. This couple had happily married on 26 August 2020.

Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Relationship

Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev met in the Dancing with Stars Show in 2017. The below tabular column will show the timeline of their relationship:-

TimeLine Incidents 2017 Dancing Partners in Dancing with Stars Jan 2019 Bella and Chigvintsev’s relationship featured in the episodes of Total Bellas Feb 2019 Bella told that she and Chigvintsev is just friends Mar 2019 Bella confirmed her romance with Chigvintsev in the episodes of Total Bellas Apr 2019 Bella said in the podcast that she and Chigvintsev were dating but she also dating others too Apr 2019 Bella and Chigvintsev went date night May 2019 Couple enjoyed a family date in Disney land July 2019 Bella and Chigvintsev together came to 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards July 2019 Bella announced their relationship officially in the podcast Dec 2019 Bella met Chigvintsev parents and said she was very nervous at that time Jan 2020 Couple announced their engagement which they have done in November 2019 Jan 2020 Couple expecting their first child Feb 2020 Couple Celebrated Valentines Day May 2020 Bella announced that they postponed wedding due to pregnancy July 2020 Couple welcomed their first son Jan 2021 Bella revealed their wedding date on Thanksgiving 2021 May 2021 Bella celebrated mother’s day with her son Nov 2021 Nikki and her fiance felt for working in distance Apr 2022 Bella said that they are going to marry soon in 2022 June 2022 Bella said in the podacst that they are not rushed up for second child Aug 2022 This couple got marrried



Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Dating History

Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev are the celebrity couple. The below tabular column will show the dating history of Nikki Bella:-

Person Relationship Period Artem Chigvintsev Marriage 2022 John Cena Engagement 2017 – 2018 Nic Nemeth Dating 2008 – 2011

The below tabular column will show the dating history of Artem Chigvintsev

Person Relationship Period Nikki Bella Marriage 2022 Torrey Devitto Dating 2016 – 2017 Kara Tointon Dating 2010 – 2014 Carrie Ann Inaba Dating 2006 – 2010 Giselle Peacock Marriage 2004 – 2005

