Nine anti-ageing foods that ‘actually work’

“Simply put, they tap the brakes on unavoidable chemical reactions that damage skin cells – ever the more reason to put antioxidants on a pedestal or better yet, slather them all over you.”

Nicky also revealed that vitamins (A, C, E, and K) are also “fantastic for their anti-ageing properties”.

She continued: “Protein is essential for building and repairing muscle tissue (looking more toned), it also strengthens your collagen levels, and therefore makes your skin more firm, elastic, and looking youthful.”

Meat lovers can get their protein through turkey, chicken, tuna, ground pork, salmon or beef steak.

