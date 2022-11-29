North Kitsap family loses pets in major house fire

A fire at a home off Highway 104 near Kingston on Monday evening did “significant” damage to the residence, North Kitsap Fire and Rescue reported. The home’s residents were displaced and lost many of their possessions in the blaze.

At the time of the fire, the home’s two residents, a couple, were out volunteering, one at a church and the other at a severe weather shelter, the agency said in a news release. The two returned home upon hearing about the blaze. Their pets, a French bulldog and two birds, were killed in the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, the agency said.

The couple rented the home and did not have renter’s insurance. They were receiving assistance from firefighters, friends and their church, the release said, noting that the home’s landlord had insurance. North Kitsap Fire and Rescue said the Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident and said it’s believed that the fire was started accidentally.

The blaze was reported at a home in the former Brazeau Mobile Home Park near the highway’s intersection with Ritter Lane at about 6:45 p.m. The fire did “significant” damage to the residence, North Kitsap Fire and Rescue said. Fire damage was most severe in a carport and adjacent living spaces, and water and smoke damage affected the rest of the residence except in two bedrooms, where closed doors protected those spaces.

Traffic on the highway near the fire was limited to one lane for several hours.