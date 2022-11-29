Norway budget deal will not hike spending from wealth fund, says



OSLO (Reuters) – A deal between Norway's minority cabinet and a left-wing party to pass through the 2023 fiscal budget through parliament will not hike the state's spending from the country's wealth fund, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams) Reuters 2022

Sales 2022 134 B

13 400 M

13 400 M Net income 2022 24 006 M

2 405 M

2 405 M Net Debt 2022 23 949 M

2 399 M

2 399 M P/E ratio 2022 7,53x Yield 2022 6,11% Capitalization 209 B

20 854 M

20 911 M EV / Sales 2022 1,74x EV / Sales 2023 1,15x Nbr of Employees 1 773 Free-Float 48,6%

Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max.





Period : Day Week

Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts. Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 330,70 NOK Average target price 377,27 NOK Spread / Average Target 14,1% Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts.