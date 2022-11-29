Norway budget deal will not hike spending from wealth fund, says

OSLO (Reuters) – A deal between Norway’s minority cabinet and a left-wing party to pass through the 2023 fiscal budget through parliament will not hike the state’s spending from the country’s wealth fund, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told reporters on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams)
Reuters 2022
