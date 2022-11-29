Norway commits $15.13m for EUMAM Ukraine training mission

Ukrainian troops conduct Cordon and Search operations in the Nowa Dęba training area. Credit: Олександр Гайн/Ministry of Defense of Ukraine/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

The Norwegian Government has agreed to provide Nkr150m ($15.13m) to support the European Union’s training mission for the Ukrainian troops.

Known as the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), the training mission was launched on 15 November during a council meeting in Brussels.

The new contribution by Norway will support the overall operating budget of this training mission.

The amount will be delivered through the European Peace Facility (EPF).

Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said: “Ukraine depends on support from other countries, not least to obtain sufficient weapons and material to stand up to Russian warfare.

“Norway has provided considerable support and will continue to contribute with donations of military material.

“It is important for Norwegian and European security that Russia does not win its war against Ukraine.”

According to the Norwegian Government, EUMAM is a flexible and scalable effort that will address Ukraine’s long-term needs in a sustainable manner.

This initiative to support Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion will see the EU member nations provide individual, collective, basic, and specialised training to the Ukrainian troops.

The initial plan aims to train a total of 15,000 personnel.

Apart from funding the EUMAM mission, the Norwegian Government is also providing financial aid to some parts of an Estonian donation to deliver a field hospital to Ukraine, along with five military ambulance buses.

The latest contribution from Norway comes after the recently announced package, worth approximately $30m, which was made to a Nato-led Comprehensive Assistance Package initiative.

Norway also donated over $145.87m to the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine earlier this month. This support was announced as part of the country’s previous effort to deliver $291.75m worth of military assistance to Ukraine.