Norwegian Extends Validity of CashPoints

Norwegian is extending the validity of CashPoints to those passengers who chose to be awarded these as a refund for cancelled flights during the pandemic in 2020. Passengers now have until the end of 2023 to spend these CashPoints.

“We are glad to announce that we have extended the validity of all CashPoints that were awarded to travellers who chose these as a refund for their cancelled flights in 2020. Although we experience that many of our passengers have returned to previous travel patterns, we acknowledge that not everyone might have had the opportunity to use their CashPoints as they would have liked. Now our passengers have until 31 December 2023 to spend these points”, says Christoffer Sundby, EVP Sales, Marketing & Customer Care in Norwegian.

Travellers may book their journey today and travel whenever and wherever they like. CashPoints may be used to pay for flight tickets (either partially or in full), checked baggage, seat reservations, pre-booked meals and more. There are no restrictions on the number of available seats per flight for those who want to use their earned points. This is the core of the Reward program’s popularity and one of the main reasons it has been voted Loyalty Program of the Year in Europe & Africa, several times.

CashPoints are Norwegian’s digital currency. Norwegian Reward members earn CashPoints on flights, hotel bookings, rental cars and with other retail partners, then use them to get discounts on their future Norwegian flights.

Customers whose CashPoints will be extended will be contacted directly. Normal conditions apply to all other CashPoints.