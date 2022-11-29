Obituaries in Petoskey, MI | The Petoskey News-Review

Judith Marjean Martin age 78 of Pellston formerly of Millersburg and Rogers City died on November 28, 2022.

She was born November 30, 1943 in Ann Arbor to Joel and Esther (Sannes) Babbitt.

Judy is survived by six children, Jaqueline Wolgast of Gaylord, Julianna Martin, Ralph (Cindy) Martin of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Russ (Wendy) Martin of Hawks, Jody (Norm) Arlt of Vanderbilt, Janet (John), La Tocha of Pellston; a stepson Jay (Debbie) Reece of Wixom, 22 Grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Wylie of Lexington, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; twin gandsons, Travis and Brandon Reece, a granddaughter, Noelle Martin; a brother Joel Babbitt and stepdaughter, Liz Penn-Grove.

On December 8, 1961 Judy married Ralph Martin, they were married 54 years till the time of Ralph’s death in 2016. Judy was a wife, mother and homemaker. Her love for genealogy compelled her to spend many years compiling information for her family tree, searching her ancestry back into the 11th century.

Friends may visit at Victory Baptist Church in Levering on Thursday, December 1st from 11am through time of her funeral at 12 Noon with Pastor Robert Anderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Victory Baptist Church of Levering.

The Martin family would like to extend their appreciation to Hiland Cottage Hospice House in Petoskey, for Moms care during her final days.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

