Officials: Driver who crashed into West Melbourne fireworks store





A fireworks store in West Melbourne erupted in flames Monday afternoon. Smoke could be seen billowing from the Phantom Fireworks on West New Haven Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said around 4:20 p.m. Monday, an SUV struck a Toyota Tacoma which sent both vehicles through the intersection of South John Rodes Boulevard and West New Haven Avenue and into the Phantom Fireworks parking lot. According to Brevard Fire Rescue, the driver of the SUV kept going through the parking lot and into the fireworks store, according to troopers. Troopers said that’s when the fireworks inside were set off and flames overtook the SUV. The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have yet to identify that person other than to say he was a 53-year-old resident of West Melbourne.The other driver was unhurt and stayed at the scene. Two employees made it out of the building.Viewer videos from Candy Tout Turner and David Pickell, respectively, show fireworks going off as the store burned.”Once you saw the car like there were flames coming out through the side windows and under the car,” said witness Andy Cambron.”It was pretty loud and big and scary. It shook the building. We heard the tires screech of the car,” said Colleen Walker, another witness. The Brevard Fire Chief says it took about two hours to get it under control.”The fire extended through every bit of the building so the crews were met with heavy fire conditions along with a lot of fireworks,” Patrick Voltaire said. “We had to put up aerial master streams to challenge the fire. We couldn’t make an attack too close to the building.”Eastbound lanes of Highway 192 were blocked momentarily and are now re-opened.Officials say they are still investigating the cause of the crash. Chopper 2 flew above the scene:

