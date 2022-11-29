One of the Queen’s favourite cars sells for £43,000 at an auction

The late Majesty’s Jaguar X-Type was bought at an auction for £43,000. The classic car is known for being covered in stunning Emerald Fire colour and was thought to be the Queen’s close second favourite car to drive after her Land Rover Defender.

The Queen was often pictured driving herself and her guests around the Windsor Estate in Berkshire in her various cars.

The sold Jaguar was understood to have only clocked 75,000 miles meaning that it may have been expected to fetch £5,000 at auction if it wasn’t for the royal link.

The car went under the hammer at Historics Auction House in Berkshire and sold for £35,000, with a buyer’s premium on top.

A spokesperson for Historics Auctioneers said: “This fantastic piece of royal history is presented in Emerald Fire with Barley leather interior and the first owner was HM Queen Elizabeth II.

