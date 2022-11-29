Outlander Season 6 is not coming to Netflix in December 2022

Outlander Season 6 is not going to be on Netflix before the year comes to an end. When could we see it arrive? What about Season 7?

There are plenty of Outlander fans who would love to stream all current seasons on Netflix. That is eventually likely to be possible, but not just yet. The series is not going to release Season 6 on Netflix before the end of this year.

It’s not on the list of releases in December. We didn’t expect to see it there, either. We’re also not expecting to see it at all throughout 2023. Netflix and STARZ have a very specific deal to bring seasons of the time-traveling drama to the streamer.

When will Outlander Season 6 come to Netflix

We are still sticking with May 1, 2024 as the date the season will arrive on Netflix. This will follow the release of Seasons 4 and 5 on Netflix, which were two years after the finales aired on STARZ.

This makes sense for STARZ. It keeps content exclusive to the platform. At least once season is only available to stream with a subscription exclusively on its home platform. Sure, Netflix has a bigger subscriber base, but STARZ won’t want to lose one of its biggest shows to Netflix in full. Having five seasons available makes sense as it captures the attention of fans and brings them over to STARZ.

What about Outlander Season 7? Well, we’re not even sure when the new season will premiere, let alone when it will air its finale. The earliest the finale will air is likely the end of 2023. That puts the Netflix release at the end of 2025. This is counting on the Netflix and STARZ deal still standing. Contracts do come to an end, and it’s something to keep in mind.

