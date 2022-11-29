Outlander’s Sam Heughan teases major change for Jamie

Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Outlander’s seventh season following the major cliffhanger which left the fate of a beloved character hanging in the balance. As many look forward to the show’s return, actor Sam Heughan dropped a huge clue about his character’s appearance.

Although season six came to an end after eight episodes, viewers were gripped by the thrilling storylines.

The show came to a major cliffhanger which saw highlander Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) galloping at full speed to save his wife Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe).

The two had become forcibly separated on their journey to Wilmington as instructed by the treacherous Richard Brown (Chris Larkin).

Although Jamie escaped unscathed, fans are yet to see if he will make it back to Claire before she is charged with a crime she didn’t commit.

