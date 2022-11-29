Overwatch 2’s season two trailer teases a new game mode and the

Two months after its , is in a much and Blizzard is gearing up for the game’s second season. A gameplay trailer for the season, which starts on December 6th and will introduce another new tank character, provides a glimpse of an upcoming limited-time mode. It’s called Battle for Olympus and it will run from January 5th until January 19th.

Blizzard only offered a brief look at Battle for Olympus in , but it takes place on a revamped version of the Ilios map and shows Roadhog firing rocks (instead of his usual scrap) and Junker Queen raining lightning down onto the battlefield. To wit, heroes will be “imbued with awesome god-like powers” in this mode.

Speaking of , the tank who joined the lineup when Overwatch 2 launched, she’s the recipient of a mythic skin in season two, which (perhaps unsurprisingly) has a Greek mythology theme. The Zeus look has customizable parts and new weapon models, voice lines and special effects. That rad skin is the reward for reaching level 80 of the next battle pass.

The Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year events will return during the season as well, and they’ll feature fresh skins. During last month’s Halloween event, there was no way for players to earn new event skins for free, which led to a backlash from players. However, Blizzard has said that, , every event will have a skin that fans can unlock by simply playing the game — just like they could in the Overwatch 1 days.

The trailer also offered a look at the new escort map for season two, Shambali Monastery, where Zenyatta and the latest tank hero, Ramattra, used to live (a deeper dive into the map is coming later this week). Ramattra is the game’s first so-called “tempo” tank. He can change forms and gain access to alternate abilities. He’s all about closing the gap between his team and the enemy. Ramattra will initially be . Buying the premium battle pass will unlock him instantly, but you’ll need to grind through the ranks to claim him for free.

Elsewhere, Blizzard will rotate the map selection for the core game modes. Two maps, Oasis and Nepal, will be playable at different times of day. Balance changes for some heroes are on the way and those who miss out on unlocking Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko in season one will be able to add them to their roster by winning a certain number of games.