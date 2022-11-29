Own an iPhone, iPad or MacBook? Apple reveals 10 apps you must

The best and most popular apps of 2022 have just been revealed by Apple and if you’re looking for something new to download on your iPhone, Mac or iPad then it’s worth checking out this list of top picks. Apple says that this year’s winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by its global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact.

Grabbing the gong for best iPhone app is BeReal from the team at BeReal. This app is shaking up social media by scrapping fake filters and giving you random times throughout the day to snap photos and post so friends get a more realistic view of your life.

If you own an iPad then Apple reckons GoodNotes 5 is your best bet with this application helping you jot down ideas, mark up PDFs and even transform your hand-drawn shapes into geometrically perfect ones.

Mac App of the Year went to MacFamilyTree 10 which offers a wide range of options to capture and visualise your family history.

Other apps that picked up awards in 2022 include Gentler Streak – which helps Apple Watch users hit their fitness goals – as well as games such as Apex Legends Mobile and Wylde Flowers.