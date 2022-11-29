Pearl Jam Singer Eddie Vedder Recalls Being Hit in the Face by

Paul McCartney and the other Beatles have promoted pacifism, peace, and love worldwide. However, when McCartney hit him in the face, Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder had a different experience from the former Beatle. Still, it appears to have been an accident and somewhat of an honor for Vedder.

Eddie Vedder is a fan of The Beatles

Eddie Vedder | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Eddie Vedder rose to fame in the 1990s as the lead singer and guitarist for Pearl Jam. Pearl Jam was a hard rock and grunge band with hits including “Even Flow,” “Last Kiss,” and “Daughter.” Their debut album, Ten, is still one of the best-selling rock albums ever.

While the band is more metal than the Beatles were, Vedder is still a fan of the band. Not surprising, as most bands are influenced by The Beatles in some way. In a list shared by Far Out magazine, Vedder shared his 13 favorite albums, and The Beatles (also known as The White Album) is one of his selections. Other artists on the list include The Jackson 5, The Who, Soundgarden, and Pixies.

Eddie Vedder recalls being hit by Paul McCartney

Eddie Vedder has the rare honor of being someone who can say Paul McCartney hit them in the face. In a guest DJ set on SiriusXM, the Pearl Jam singer shared a story about the time McCartney hit him. He said the two were swapping stories at a hotel bar in Seattle when McCartney was demonstrating how he hit someone else and accidentally caught Vedder’s face.

“I was fortunate enough to be with Paul McCartney in the corner of a Seattle hotel bar and talking story,” Vedder explained. “He kind of was illustrating how he hit this guy and when he did that, he kind of shot out his left arm as if he was hitting this guy, and I was standing there, and I got hit. He hit me! He didn’t quite pull back the punch, you see.”

“So, the story kept on, and it was a great, incredible personal story,” Vedder added. “I caught the end of it, but as I was listening, I was thinking, ‘Paul McCartney just hit me in the face,’ and it hurt. I think I remember tasting a bit of blood, he got me right on the side of [the face]. And he apologized quickly so it wouldn’t get in the way of the story.”

Vedder wears it as a badge of honor