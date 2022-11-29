Pension Credit backlog uncovered – 60,000 claims wait to be

Pension Credit is designed to assist low income pensioners by providing a boost to weekly income. However, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed almost 60,000 claims made between April and August were waiting to be processed by October 26.

Typically, during a tax year, some 85,500 new Pension Credit claims are received.

But between April and August of this year, a total of 111,550 claims were submitted – suggesting claims have spiked in response to the cost of living crisis.

Out of the 111,550 claims, 37,438 were successful with 15,580 rejected, implying 71 percent of claims are successful.

It also means over 58,000 claims made during this period are currently stuck in a backlog.

READ MORE: OVO Energy customers may save up to £100 by cutting use at peak times