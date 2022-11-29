People rescued after water main break floods Mass. neighborhood





Crews in Lowell are working to repair the damage caused by a water main break that flooded the downtown area of the Massachusetts city and created a large sinkhole. Lowell police Deputy Supt. Mark LeBlanc told NewsCenter 5 that police received a report of a water main break in the area of Father Morissette Boulevard near Suffolk Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday.According to LeBlanc, responding officers found an active and substantial flow of water in the area of Father Morissette Boulevard, Moody Street and Cabot Street.Police secured the area and worked with Lowell firefighters to help evacuate area residents. LeBlanc said those evacuation efforts remained ongoing as of 8:30 p.m.Sky5 captured video of people being evacuated from a Race Street home by a crew on a rescue boat Monday evening. Some vehicles parked in the area were submerged by the water that filled the streets.”All sorts of children and people live here, so not a good thing at all,” said Lowell resident Walter Smith. “We were listening to some of the fire department and they may need to shut off the electricity to some of these buildings in order to make them safe for the occupants, so that’s not a good thing either.”The Lowell Police Department first tweeted about the water main break shortly before 5:25 p.m. and advised people to seek alternate routes and expect delays.Lowell police Capt. Don Crawford told NewsCenter 5 that up to 300 people had been evacuated from the area as of 6:30 p.m. No injuries had been reported, according to Crawford.Water was shut off to the area shortly after 7:10 p.m., but the streets in the affected area were still heavily flooded. It then took crews four hours to clear the water from the road, but a gaping sinkhole was left behind.”This is the main road to go to Lowell High School and UMass Lowell, so everyone’s going to have to find a way around,” said Lowell resident Curtis Chanthaboun.At 7:30 p.m., Lowell police tweeted that the Lowell Senior Center at 276 Broadway St. and the Mercier Center at 21 Salem St. are open to residents affected by the water main break. Police said the Ayotte Garage will be open to residents in the affected area for free parking.The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency tweeted that regional staff members are in Lowell assisting police officers, firefighters and the city’s Office of Emergency Management.The Salvation Army said MEMA requested its Emergency Disaster Services team to help residents who went to seek shelter at the Lowell Senior Center, a crowd of approximately 80-plus people.As crews were dealing with the break, another water man break was reported near Princeton Boulevard. Officials said that break is not related to Monday’s incident.

