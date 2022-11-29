Pet Supermarket supports communities affected by Hurricane Ian

Pet Supermarket announced it is donating food and care supplies to help relieve some stress and burden off survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida. On November 18-19, 2022, Pet Supermarkets and the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County teamed up to bring truckloads of supplies to those in need.

“This hurricane has wreaked havoc on our service communities along the Gulf Coast,” said Allen McClard, CEO of Pet Supermarket, in an organizational release.1 “As a Florida-based organization, we’re proud to support our neighbors who’ve continued to care for pets in the face of heartbreaking loss.”

According to the release,1 some of the supplies delivered included bagged and canned food, pet beds, toys, treats, carriers, and gear for dogs, cats, and other small pets were delivered. Employees of Pet Supermarket also donated household items such as clothing and toiletries to help not only the pets but their owners.

The supplies then traveled 150 miles from Pet Supermarket’s headquarters in Sunrise, Florida to the Gulf Coast with help from its partners including Nulo, Midwest Homes for Pets, Petsport, and Coastal Pet Products, Inc. The partners also helped contribute some of the care and supplies Pet Supermarket was able to donate.

“Whenever a natural disaster impacts one of our communities, we are particularly struck by the plight of the pets and pet owners who endure loss, injury, displacement, and a complete disruption to their lives,” said Tara Whitehead, director of marketing & communications at MidWest Homes for Pets. “We thank Pet Supermarket for making an impact and for providing the channels that allowed us to assist.”