Pianist Annetta Deck shares talent Wednesday

Wednesday, Nov. 30 will feature the incomparable Annetta Deck on the concert piano in the Cumberland Room at noon. Come and enjoy a variety of music featuring Bob Seger, classical and oldies hits. See you there.

Great New Books

A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny

In 1989, a young Armand Gamache was on the scene of a mass slaying when 14 women were killed at Montreal’s École Polytechnique. It changed his life and propelled him into a career in homicide. Ten years later, while investigating Clotilde Arsenault’s murder, Gamache recruited an angry, undisciplined officer, Jean-Guy Beauvoir. Both events trigger current events in 2019. Gamache and his wife, Reine-Marie, took Clotilde’s daughter, Fiona, under their wing, although she and her brother, Sam, were involved in their mother’s death. After Fiona graduates from the École Polytechnique, she and Sam head to Three Pines. Gamache sees an evil in Sam that he only ever saw in a serial killer who was in prison for life. However, it’s a mysterious painting, bricked up in a house in Three Pines, that sends Gamache on a search into the past, looking into his own heart for the fears that threaten the people he loves. With newcomers to Three Pines, the Arsenaults’ history and the secrets hidden behind the wall, danger is closer than Gamache imagines.

The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder by Edward Humes

Does the individual’s right to privacy outweigh law enforcement’s mandate to identify people who commit violent offenses? That’s the question that Pulitzer Prize—and PEN Award—winning journalist Humes seeks to answer as he examines the use of genetic genealogy in cracking the cold case in 2018 of the brutal 1987 murders of Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook in Snohomish County, WA. The heartbreaking tale of this double murder is interwoven with the account of the detectives working to solve the case to bring closure to the young couple’s family and friends. The result is a thoughtful discussion of the ethical issues surrounding GED match, the DNA database that genetic genealogists used to solve famous cold cases such as the Golden State Killer.

Library Laugh I

What’s a ghost’s favorite food?

-Ghoulash.

Stingy Schobel Says

Several smartphone apps pay users to take walks. At Stepbet, you keep yourself motivated by putting your own money down as a bet that you will hit your fitness goals. If you reach those goals, you split the pot and get a bit of profit. LifeCoin tracks your steps and awards points redeemable for gift cards. Rover pays you for walking other people’s dogs, and so does a similar app Wag.

To cut back on food waste at home, try doing a “family-style” dinner where you and your guests serve yourselves in the kitchen and bring your plate of food to the table. When we plate food at the dining table, we tend to overindulge and leave food on the plate. That food ends up in the trash instead of being saved for leftovers. With nearly 1.3 billion tons of food going to waste every year globally, small actions to cut back can go a long way to reduce landfill waste and save money too.

Library Laugh II

Why did the Granny Smith apple cry?

-Its peelings were hurt!

Libraries=Information

You may wonder what’s the harm in leaving a banana peel, orange peel or apple core in the woods or on the side of the road. It’s all-natural and biodegradable, so it’ll easily break down and be gone in a few days, right? Wrong. Because the environment these food scraps are being left in isn’t ideal for breaking them down, it can take up to two years for fruit peels, skins and cores to go away. Unlike tossing them into a compost bin, which has microbes to help them degrade, tossing these items on the roadside or into the woods is akin to littering.

While many personal care products like shampoo, conditioner and body lotion come packaged in plastic containers that are easily recyclable (usually marked with a No. 1 or 2 on the bottom), the pumps that come with them are not. While the plastic pump may look and feel like the same type of plastic as the bottle, it’s actually made from a variety of materials. Different components made from different types of plastic and metal go into engineering the pumps, so they should always be removed and discarded before recycling the bottle.