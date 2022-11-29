Pokemon Go December Update Brings Winter Holiday Celebration,

Niantic has revealed details for what’s coming in the Pokemon Go December update, and the final month of 2022 will be a busy one for mobile trainers.

The Season of Mythical Wishes–the ninth quarterly season since the game adopted the format–will begin December 1, which will introduce new bonuses, including extra candies whenever two players trade with one another. The number of gifts that can be used will also increase during the season, with players allowed to open 40 gifts a day (up from 20) and send 125 gifts to other players per day (up from 100).

The full December slate.

Five-star raids in December will feature legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, with three of the four Swords of Justice–Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion–each appearing for a week, followed by Kyurem at the end of the month. The four Sword of Justice, Keldeo, will make its Pokemon Go debut during a special event December 10-11.

The full slate of Pokemon and events included in the Pokemon Go December update are as follows:

Events Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day December 3 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert make their Pokemon Go debut Mythic Blade December 6 at 10 AM local time to December 11 at 8 PM local time More information to be released soon Elite Raids December 10 at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM local time Pokemon that will feature to be announced Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research December 10 from 10 AM local time to 10 PM local time Keldeo makes it Pokemon Go debut Community Day December 17 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time Pokemon that will feature to be announced Winter Holiday Part 1 December 15 at 10 AM local time to December 23 at 10 PM local time Winter Holiday Part 2 December 23 at 10 AM local time to December 31 at 10 PM local time Winter Wonderland December 24 from 10 AM to 8 PM local time Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day December 24 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time

Raids Five-Star December 1-8: Virizion December 8-15: Terrakion December 15-23: Cobalion December 23-31: Kyurem Mega December 1-8: Mega Abomasnow December 8-15: Mega Aggron December 16-31: Mega Glalie

Spotlight Hours December 6: Wooper December 13: Spheal December 20: Bergmite December 27: Cubchoo All take place from 6 PM to 7 PM local time



Pokemon Go is available for free on iOS and Android devices.