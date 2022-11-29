Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas Brings Primal Legendaries To

What happens in Vegas, just this once, doesn’t have to stay in Vegas, as Niantic has announced Las Vegas will be the host for the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in-person event early next year.

The Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas event will take place February 18-19 from 10 AM PT to 6 PM PT at Sunset Park, which is located directly southeast of Harry Reid International Airport. Trainers who attend will find new legendary Pokemon accessible via secret codes hidden around the park, a special research story, and more.

The Primal Reversion version of Groudon and Kyogre are coming to Pokemon Go.

The specifics for the Las Vegas event are as follows:

Increased chance for Shiny Pokemon, including Shiny Jirachi

Primal Reversion forms of legendary Pokemon

Secret codes hidden throughout Sunset Park that must be found to earn the chance for encounters with Legendary Pokémon.

A Special Research story, available only to those who purchased a ticket, that lets players work alongside the Team Go Rocket Leaders for the first time ever.

Special meet-and-greets with notable trainers from the community (names to be announced)

A Ruby or Sapphire badge chosen by the player, with the choice determining certain parts of the event

In-game bonuses, including: Distance needed to hatch an egg will be halved Up to nine additional daily raid passes per day from Gyms



The following weekend, February 25-26 from 10 AM to 6 PM local time, a global verison of the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event will be available to all players. A free Special Research story centered around the Primal Reversion forms of Groudon and Kyogre will be available during the event, as well as a special Masterwork Research where trainers can access Shiny Jirachi.

Pokemon Go is available to download for free on iOS and Android devices. Early bird tickets for Pokemon Go Fest: Hoenn – Las Vegas are available in the app between now and December 31 for $25.