Portal with RTX system requirements – recent Nvidia GPU required

Portal with RTX system requirements are pretty demanding, and you’ll need a pricey GPU to enjoy the revamped first-person puzzler. While Valve’s original gaming PC platformer would likely run on a GLaDOS potato, Nvidia’s DLSS-compatible remake requires beefy specs across the board.

You won’t need the best gaming PC to meet Portal RTX minimum specs, but a budget build won’t suffice. For starters, you’re going to need at least an Nvidia RTX 3060 to get up and running, and that’s just to play at 1080p 30fps.

Minimum Recommended Ultra OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-6700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-9700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core I7-12700K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 RAM 12GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 VRAM 16GB 16GB 32GB Storage 25GB SSD 25GB SSD 25GB SSD

To crank up resolution and boost fps, Lightspeed Studios recommends using one of the best graphics card options available – the Nvidia RTX 3080. Opting for an Ampere GPU will enable you to play at 60fps, but the dev still ties 1080p to its recommendations.

If you’re rocking a high-spec gaming monitor UHD support, you’ll need to switch out the above for an RTX 4080. Doing so will help you rig ramp things up to 4K, while DLSS 3 support will help keep fps high using Frame Generation.

The rest of the dev’s Portal RTX PC specs won’t make your eyes water quite as much, but that’s not to say they’re lightweight. You’re going to need 16GB RAM to match both minimum and recommended settings, and that memory figure doubles when it comes to Ultra requirements.

You won’t need the best gaming CPU if you stick to either minimum or recommended Portal RTX requirements, but that changes when it comes to Ultra. Specifically, you’ll need either an Intel i7-12700K or an AMD Ryzen 9 5900, both of which only arrived last year.

Lastly, you’ll need to free up 25GB to download Portal with RTX, and Lightspeed Studios recommends using a solid-state drive. That’s not necessarily a sign to run out and buy the best SSD for gaming, but doing so will help futureproof your system and combat slow load times.

