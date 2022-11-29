Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas gives birth to first baby





Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has given birth to her first child. The 33-year-old actress looked cheerful and at ease in photographs that show her stepping out in West London to take a stroll with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley and their newborn baby.

Ms Bonas donned a cosy dark blue coat, black leggings and matching trainers and covered her blonde locks under a black beret. Walking next to her husband of two years, Ms Bonas pushed the pram with a relaxed smile on her face. In one of the pictures portraying the young family, Ms Bonas and Mr Wentworth-Stanley chat while holding cups of warm drinks. The happy couple hasn’t yet made public either the name or the sex of the child. The model briefly mentioned her pregnancy in October in a comment piece she wrote for The Spectator focused on dogs and their unique relationship with people.

After describing how her dog Budgie had become “a firm fixture in our lives”, Ms Bonas wrote: “Nothing compares to the feeling of coming home and being greeted by our little dachshund – her flapping elephant ears, fat dinosaur feet, soft seal-like head and watchful eagle eyes. “I’m pregnant and I’m terrified of breaking her heart when our baby arrives. “Every evening, she jumps on my knee, rests her head on my tummy and listens to the little person inside there. Does she instinctively understand what’s going on?” Mr Wentworth-Stanley, the son of Nick Wentworth-Stanley and Clare, Marchioness of Milford Haven, is a partner in a property investment firm. READ MORE: King Charles making plans to restore Prince Philip’s Greek home

He married the actress during a private and intimate ceremony in July 2020, in keeping with the COVID-19 restrictions enforced at the time. The nuptials were held in the countryside and, as seen in a picture shared on Instagram by Ms Bonas’ brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, it featured the groom and bride riding away on horses. Ms Bonas was reportedly introduced to Prince Harry by his cousin Princess Eugenie in May 2012. Ms Bonas isn’t the only ex-girlfriend of the Duke of Sussex to have recently given birth. Zimbabwean businesswoman Chelsy Davy, who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Prince Harry between 2004 and 2010, and her husband hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scot welcomed a boy earlier this year. DON’T MISS

Both Ms Davy and Ms Bonas are believed to have remained on good terms with the Duke and they both attended his nuptials with Meghan Markle in May 2018. During an interview with ES Magazine in early 2020, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced their intention to relinquish their senior roles within the Firm, Ms Bonas expressed empathy for her ex-boyfriend. Declining to share her view on the Sussexes’ royal exit, Ms Bonas said: “I want to talk about my work. And also out of respect. What’s the expression? How would I feel if the shoe was on the other foot and it was an ex talking about me? “It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a very different place now – I’m getting married, I’ve learned a lot.”