Prince William crowned as TikTok ‘king’ in first post





In order to create more excitement ahead of the ceremony, the Prince of Wales joined popular social media platform TikTok. The post, which was posted around 17:30 GMT, has already received hundreds of likes and over 3,000 views.

The Earthshot Prize account dedicated to “celebrating ground breaking solutions to repair our planet” has already received 501 followers. The 28-second video was posted with the caption: “Together, we will make the impossible possible and repair our planet this decade.” William, 40, filmed himself saying, “The Earthshot Prize is going to…” he smiled and placed his phone on the floor before pretending to step on his phone to transition the video to text reading, “Boston, this Friday, 2nd of December”. The video then showed a fast compilation of photographs of the 15 finalists who have been nominated for the innovative climate awards.

The awards are put into the five categories of Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. The video was received with high praise from TikTok users with one branding the Prince a “King” of the app. The social media user commented: “William the king of TikTok transitions!” Another added: “Welcome to the Prince and Princess of Wales! We are so happy to have you!” The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William and its first award ceremony was held in London. READ MORE: Kate and William to meet with Joe Biden in Boston

Other TikTok users said: “This gives me so much hope! Thank you, Prince William! Glad to see The Prince of Wales on TikTok.” Another said about the project and video: “I love this so much; thank you for your time and interest in helping the planet. Best wishes and safe travels to the US!” While the royals are in Boston it is thought they will meet with President Joe Biden who is also in the area on Friday. However, it is not thought that the pair will have any contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.