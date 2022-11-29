Princess Anne reassured tearful Joe Wicks before receiving MBE

Joe Wicks, 37, met Princess Anne earlier this year when he received his MBE for his lockdown heroics, raising millions for the NHS in their time of need. The fitness guru has spoken exclusively to Express.co.uk about his tearful moment prior to meeting Princess Royal and her funny jibe that made the Children in Need fundraiser feel at ease.

Joe posed alongside his brother Nikki at the royal residence in March, to express his pride at winning the MBE and thank his sibling who helps him run his fitness empire.

He said: “I can’t believe it. I’m going to meet the future King of England! It’s kind of sinking in now. This is the real deal, this is happening.

“Me and Nikki are going to the castle to collect the MBE. What an amazing thing, a lovely thing. Nikki was in my ear during every single one of those workouts and I’ve always said it’s our MBE. We deserve it together.”

However, the fitness guru has admitted it nearly didn’t go as smoothly as many would have thought.

READ MORE: Mike Tindall snubs I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock in awkward moment