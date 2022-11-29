Princess Anne’s visit to Falklands sparks fury in Argentina





Princess Anne’s visit to the Falkland Islands has sparked fury in Argentina, with the country accusing the monarchy of violating international law. The Princess Royal, alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, visited the islands, known in Argentina as Islas Malvinas, last week. The trip caused a backlash from the South American country which claims sovereignty of the area in a longstanding dispute with the UK.

Malvinas Secretary Guillermo Carmona denounced the visit, pointing out that “the British authorities, instead of going to the Malvinas Islands, they should sit down at the negotiating table with Argentina”. The Argentinian official stated that Princess Anne’s visit “shows that international law is still being violated” and suggested that “self-determination is a lie”. He told local radio station Rebelde: “The visit of Princess Anne, a member of the British royal family, is a visit that exposes the reality of the Malvinas and it’s a visit that adds to the reasons for Argentina.” He added: “This lady visited Argentinean national territory without any gesture towards the Argentinean government and people.

“This monarchy that is trying to show itself as cool, does this kind of thing that implies the violation of international law. “The presence of a member of the British royal family in the Malvinas demonstrates that it continues to violate international law because the British authorities, instead of going to the Malvinas, they should sit down at the negotiating table with Argentina, as more than 50 UN resolutions mandate.” The foreign ministry official also pointed out that Princess Anne’s visit also reveals that “all this talk of self-determination for the islanders, all these proposals, are a lie. He said: “What we have here is a colony. With the argument that the islanders don’t want it, and that they have no doubts about their rights. READ MORE: Princess Anne hailed by Falkland Islands on ‘very special’ trip

“These are just evasions that will last until international circumstances no longer allow them to continue to sustain them. “I think the Argentine government’s position has been very important, very clear. The Foreign Ministry has expressed its rejection of this action in a concrete way, and we have denounced internationally that this is a sign of colonialism = a colonialism that should no longer exist.” The secretary pointed out that this fact “should also be a cause for reflection” for Argentina: “If we persist in our opposition, if we expose and denounce colonialism, we will have the opportunity, just as the Republic of Mauritius is having today, Argentina will have the opportunity to recover those territories that belong to us.” And he highlighted the attitude of President Alberto Fernández when, at the time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked him for a meeting. DON’T MISS: Princess Anne spotted making friends with penguins in Falkland Island

Carmona explained: “Johnson told him: ‘We want food, energy and minerals from Argentina’. And Alberto Fernández said to him with all dignity: ‘First let’s talk about sovereignty over the Malvinas, then if you want we can talk about everything else’. “It seems to me that this is the position we are expressing very well at the moment.” Additional reporting by Maria Ortega