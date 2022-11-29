Princess Beatrice’s £300k engagement ring is pricier than





Princess Beatrice was proposed to by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with a beautifully unique engagement ring according to Lorna Haddon, the head of diamonds and jewellery at Beaverbrooks. She said: “Beatrice’s husband Edoardo wowed us back in 2019 with this stunning platinum diamond engagement ring, with its large central diamond framed by tapered baguette cut diamonds.

“With similarities to Queen Elizabeth’s ring, a solitaire diamond ring is a classic choice, offering a timeless finish with plenty of dazzling sparkles. Beatrice’s ring is estimated to be worth between £250,000 and £300,000.” While Beatrice’s wedding was intimate and understated in comparison to some of the other royal weddings, the Princess’ engagement ring stands out from the crowd. It oozes luxury, glamour, and boasts some incredible diamonds. In September 2019, Edoardo popped the question to his Princess during a romantic holiday in Italy. The stunning ring was designed by highly reputable British jeweller, Shaun Leane, who worked with Edoardo to create a piece of jewellery that embodied the couple’s personality and love story. READ MORE: Inside King Charles’ adorable bond with his grandchildren

Taking a close look at the ring in question, Steven Stone jewellery experts spoke to Express.co.uk about Princess Beatrice’s ring. Engagement ring specialist, Max Stone, said: “Princess Beatrice’s ring is an absolute stunner. “A six-claw round diamond takes centre stage, which looks to be around three carats. The round diamond shoulders two tapered baguettes, which gives the ring a vintage feel and Art Deco-inspired look. “For added sparkle, the ring also features small pavé diamonds halfway around the band. From the images, it’s clear the diamonds are VVS grade, which means they have minuscule inclusions that are difficult even for trained eyes to see under 10x magnification. “The diamonds look flawless.” The diamonds in Princess Beatrice’s ring are ethically sourced stones from Botswana, just like the centre stone in the ring that Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle, which gives them a unique connection. DON’T MISS:

Botswana is known to be one of Meghan and Harry’s favourite places. In addition, Botswana is known as one of the world’s largest sources of ethical diamonds. However, Meghan Markle’s ring is estimated to be worth only £96,729 according to Steven Stone experts. Alongside Meghan’s ring, Princess Beatrice has a very similar design to the late Queen, whose engagement ring also featured a beautiful Art Deco design, flanked by diamond panels. Both rings feature a three-carat diamond as the centre stone. Jewellery designer Shaun Leane shared that Edoardo took four months to design a beautiful bespoke ring for the Duke of York’s eldest daughter. READ MORE: Zara Tindall keeps toned figure by avoiding two foods – ‘I don’t diet’

Claire added: “Prince Harry gets bonus points from us because he sourced an ethical five-carat diamond sourced from Botswana. The side stones are taken from Princess Diana’s personal collection.” Beatrice’s wedding band is just as incredible as her engagement ring, too. The ring was also designed by Shaun Leane, who used platinum and pave diamonds to create a look that perfectly complements the engagement ring. However, the wedding ring is very different to those worn by other royal ladies. It was a huge break from tradition at the time when Edoardo and Beatrice tied the knot. This is because royal wedding bands are typically made from Welsh gold, and have a much simpler design as opposed to diamond and platinum bands, which are more common among celebrities.