PS Plus December 2022 free PS4 and PS5 games reveal date, time,

The PlayStation Plus Essential games are about to be revealed by Sony. The next wave of PS Plus free games will be announced on November 30 at 4.30pm GMT. The free PS4 and PS5 games will be available to download less than a week later on the morning of December 6. Of course, as with previous months, it looks like the PlayStation Plus games may have leaked ahead of schedule.

If the leaks are accurate, then Mass Effect Legendary Edition will headline another strong month of PS Plus freebies.

The Legendary Edition contains all three games from the original Mass Effect trilogy. That’s on top of all post-release add-on packs and extra missions.

Not only that, but the three games have been given extensive makeovers, adding new visual flourishes, improved controls and lots more.

Another game tipped to appear in December is BioMutant, the action role-playing game published by THQ.

The game features a martial arts combat system, and takes place in a open-world environment.

“BioMutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action,” reads the official description.

“A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?”