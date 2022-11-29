PSC sends Esports teams to NJCAAE ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

Michael Buffington, Jackson Clyde, Josiah Gaidia and Joel Montoro will be representing Pensacola State College in the national playoffs. Photo courtesy PSC.

A year ago, Pensacola State College didn’t even have an Esports Program. Now, the PSC eSports Program is sending two two-person teams to the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) playoffs to compete in “Call of Duty: Warzone.

“As a startup program in our first season, I had hopes that we would get one team to the playoffs,’’ said Scott Brumfield, PSC Esports coordinator. “We got two teams in. That’s a huge accomplishment.”

PSC Team 1, consisting of Jackson Clyde and Joel Montoro, is ranked 11th in Warzone and will face off against 22nd ranked Southwest Illinois College at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. PSC Team 2, Michael Buffington and Josiah Gaidia, is ranked 19th and will face off against 14th ranked North Central Missouri College, also at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be 32 two-year college teams competing in the “Warzone” tournament, just one of a dozen games played in NJCAAE competitions.

The PSC Esports team kicked off its inaugural season in October and plays from the College’s Esports Arena in Building 5.

More than 125 two-year colleges in the United States have an Esports team.

To join the PSC Esports Program contact Brumfield at 850-484-1322 or sbrumfield@pensacolastate.edu.