Putin is trying to ‘pummel Ukrainian people into demanding a





Retired military General Wesley Clark estimated that Russia could only keep on battling with this level of intensity in Ukraine for around seven weeks or a little longer. The retired US army officer explained that Russia was struggling to produce their own modern missiles, so were taking nuclear warheads off some of their missiles in order to use them. He also told John Berman that Putin was trying to get the Ukrainian people to call for a ceasefire in order for him to get relief from Western-imposed sanctions and so that he can rebuild his military in order to try and finish taking over Ukraine.

Ms Berman said: "How long could Russia keep up this kind… This level of intensity?" Retired US military General Wesley Clark told CNN: "Probably several weeks more maybe longer. "We know that they're drawing down their inventories, we know they can't produce the most modern missiles. "But they've got old stock that can be thrown at the Ukrainians. "They are apparently now taking nuclear warheads off some of their missiles. "And just lobbing them in there, either as just decoys or letting the metal speak for itself when it hits the ground.

US General Wesley Clark added: "So they're going to keep this up for as long as they can. "This is the Russian strategy, they can't win on the battlefield, maybe they can pummel the Ukrainian people into demanding a ceasefire to get their grid restored. "And that's what Putin wants, he wants the fighting to stop, he wants some sanctions relief. "And he wants to rebuild that military so he can kick this thing into high gear again, and finish his mission of taking over Ukraine."

Putin has been ramping up his attacks on valuable infrastructure in Ukraine. Attacking the energy grid and civilian areas in Ukraine over the past few weeks, causing extensive damage across various regions in the country. Ukrainians have been experiencing a lack of power since these attacks. But Ukrainian forces have been pushing back on Russia’s bombardment and have been getting continued support from Western countries in the form of weapons and funds.

Margo Grosberg, head of Estonian military intelligence uttered a similar sentiment. Mr Grosberg told Estonian public broadcaster ERR: "The Russian Federation has used up about two-thirds of the ammunition it has, or slightly less than that." Ms Grosberg explained that Russian soldiers had to fall back due to shortages. She added: "For limited operations and with economical use of ammunition, Russia will have enough for about a month." And warned that Russia was collecting ammunition stocks in order to revamp their offensive next spring.