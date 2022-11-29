Putin left twitching his feet after close ally humiliates him on

Vladimir Putin was left twitching his feet after Kassym-Jomart Tokayev refused to look the Russian leader in the eye during talks in the Russian capital. Mr Tokayev’s actions made clear his disapproval of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Mirror has suggested.

The Kazakh President touched down in Moscow for diplomatic talks.

However, cameras showed Tokayev refusing to look his Russian counterpart in the eye.

The moment caused Putin to twitch his feet and was considered yet another sign of his reported health issues.

Both men exchanged signatures marking the 30 years of Russo-Kazakh relations.

JUST IN: Putin fearful of Ukraine’s retribution as bomb shelter signs erected across Russia