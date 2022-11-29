Putin to risk ‘high casualties’ for war to be ‘as long as he

Vladimir Putin has remained reluctant to enter peace negotiations with Ukraine as the Kremlin’s President hopes to expand Moscow’s territory and create a renewed Russian Empire. Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has asserted President Putin is willing to risk “high casualties” and global isolation by continuing the invasion of Ukraine. The former senior White House aide suggested the Russian President had high hopes that Western support for Ukraine would fracture over the winter months, weakening Kyiv’s military capabilities.

Speaking on LBC, Mr Bolton reported: “I think [Putin’s] strategy now for the next six months is primarily political.

“If he can freeze the frontlines, and there is a good chance he can do that, he hopes that the West and particularly the European Union will crack – and I worry about that as well.

“Putin has got a long term objective in mind here and that’s the recreation, not of the Soviet Union, but of the Russian Empire.

“In his calculus, which we have failed to understand, he is willing to take high casualties, willing to be isolated from the rest of the world…and he is prepared to go for as long as he needs to.”