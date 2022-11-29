Putin’s major tactical formations ‘proving insufficient’ – follow

Boris Johnson claims Ukraine needs warplanes to fight Russian invasion

Russia’s semi-permanent tactical formations have often proved insufficient in the Ukraine war and are now likely not being deployed on the warfront, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) says.

“Over the last three months, Russian forces in Ukraine have likely largely stopped deploying as Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs),” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.

BTGs are task-based motorised rifle or tank battalion-plus-sized combat units prepared to perform semi-independent combined arms combat missions and are comparatively smaller than most other military units. The MoD said they had played a “major part” in Russia’s military doctrine over the past decade.

In another blow to Vladimir Putin’s invasion, an open-source tally, which echoes the findings of other independent investigations, reveals that Russia has lost more than 1,500 military officers – including nearly 160 generals and colonels – since it first waged war on Ukraine in February.

But Moscow has remained tight-lipped on the scale of millitary losses in Ukraine, with the most recent official figure of 5,397 – given in September by defence minister Sergei Shoigu – sitting significantly lower than Western estimates.