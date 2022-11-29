Qatar officials realise mistake after fan with penis on shirt

Qatar World Cup security officials backtracked on their decision after originally turning a supporter away from South Korea’s match with Ghana on Monday. Simon Sewell was pulled aside due to his T-shirt, which showed a naked man exposing his penis on the back, only for security to later realise that it was a sculpture similar to Michelangelo’s David.

South Korea and Ghana contested a thrilling encounter at the Education City Stadium after both dropping points in their World Cup openers. The African outfit came out on top with a 3-2 victory thanks, in part, to Mohammed Kudus’ superb double.

But the drama wasn’t just limited to the pitch as Sewell, a British expat living in the United Arab Emirates, was turned away from the stadium before the match had even begun. “They were all looking at my T-shirt,” he told i.

“They said, ‘This isn’t OK.’ They said we had to wait. I pointed out it’s a statue! But everyone kept saying ‘no’ and wouldn’t take a position on it. Fortunately, once the main security manager came up to us he said it’s a statue and they let me through. It was ridiculous.

