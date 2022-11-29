Qatar officials realise mistake after fan with penis on shirt

Qatar World Cup security officials backtracked on their decision after originally turning a supporter away from South Korea’s match with Ghana on Monday. Simon Sewell was pulled aside due to his T-shirt, which showed a naked man exposing his penis on the back, only for security to later realise that it was a sculpture similar to Michelangelo’s David.
South Korea and Ghana contested a thrilling encounter at the Education City Stadium after both dropping points in their World Cup openers. The African outfit came out on top with a 3-2 victory thanks, in part, to Mohammed Kudus’ superb double.
But the drama wasn’t just limited to the pitch as Sewell, a British expat living in the United Arab Emirates, was turned away from the stadium before the match had even begun. “They were all looking at my T-shirt,” he told i.
“They said, ‘This isn’t OK.’ They said we had to wait. I pointed out it’s a statue! But everyone kept saying ‘no’ and wouldn’t take a position on it. Fortunately, once the main security manager came up to us he said it’s a statue and they let me through. It was ridiculous.
JUST IN: World Cup LIVE: Gary Lineker’s £1.6m Qatar payout, Southgate told to unleash star vs Wales
Security in and around stadiums has been strict in Qatar with various instances of supporters being controversially turned away. The host nation faced heavy criticism earlier on in the tournament when some fans wearing rainbow-coloured T-shirts or bucket hats were told to change their clothes before being granted entry.
That followed on from FIFA pressuring several European nations to ditch their OneLove armband campaign in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Football’s governing body did, however, instruct Qatari officials to allow fans donning rainbow-coloured garments into stadiums, although it appears as though the message took a while to filter through.
One BBC cameraman was initially turned away from attending England’s group-stage match against the USA for sporting a multicoloured watch strap gifted to him by his son.
Italian fan Mario Ferri protested during Portugal’s clash with Uruguay on Monday by running onto the pitch with a rainbow flag. Authorities later confirmed that he was released after a short detention with no further consequences to be faced.
Source link