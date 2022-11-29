Queen Camilla and Sophie Wessex join forces with European royals





Camilla, Queen Consort was accompanied by the Countess of Wessex as she stepped out on Tuesday to greet several prominent European royals at Buckingham Palace. The Queen Consort met singer Mel B, as well as Jordan’s Queen Rania, Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, as well as Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary. Also among the gathered crowd were the First Ladies of both Sierra Leone and Ukraine, Fatima Maada Bio and Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska.

Hosting a reception at Buckingham Palace, the invitees joined the Queen Consort to spotlight gender-based violence. The event comes as part of the UN’s activist campaign on violence against women and girls. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was pictured alongside Queen Camilla, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada Bio. She looked elegant in a white blouse and black trousers. The group met today as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. For the occasion, Sophie donned a white blouse with a high, round collar. READ MORE: Princess Anne reassured tearful Joe Wicks before receiving MBE

The royal continued: “We remember those women who have lost their lives at the hands of a stranger, or of the person who should have loved them best. “In so doing, we refuse to be desensitised by cold facts and figures and we resolve to keep the names and the memories of these women alive. “We remember Brenda Blainey, Mariam Kamara, Lucy Powell, Samantha Drummonds, Yasmin Begum, Sally Turner, Hina Bashir, Jillu Nash and her 12-year-old daughter Louise, to name but a very few of those who have been killed this year alone. “And we remember – because we cannot forget – all the other women and girls who died in similarly horrific circumstances.”