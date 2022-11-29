Queen Camilla clashes with Queen of Belgium in almost identical

“The pendant, including loop, measures approximately 23x28mm. All Cassandra Goad pendants are sold without chains so that you may select the chain of your choice, both in style and length.”

Queen Rania of Jordan wore a black dress with a yellow and pink stripe across the centre of the dress.

Similarly, Crown Princess Mary wore a purple chiffon top with black trousers for today’s important event.

They were joined by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska, who wore a grey skirt suit.