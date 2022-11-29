Queen Letizia channels Kate Middleton in glamorous black dress

Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI attended the ceremony of the XXXIX Edition of the Francisco Cercedo Journalism Award at the Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Journalist Pilar Bonet was the annual winner of 24,000 euros and a medal designed by the sculptor Julio Lopez Hernandez.

For the glamorous evening event, Queen Letizia wore a black lace dress featuring short sleeves and a bateau neck.

The Spanish monarch combined the midi gown with a black clutch bag and a pair of black stilettos.

For jewellery, Letizia opted for black drop earrings which matched the gemstone detail on her dress.

Kate, Princess of Wales wore a very similar outfit to attend the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William in 2019.

