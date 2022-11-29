Quiet Santa visits children who need a distraction free

SUPERIOR, WI. — When Santa greeted Aiden during a private visit for children with autism or other special needs at Fairlawn Mansion, he didn’t give a loud “ho ho ho.”

“It’s important that children get a chance to celebrate Christmas on their level and where they are,” Santa Claus, from the North Pole, said. “Some don’t like all of the hustle bustle, lights, and sounds. So, then we need to slow Santa down.”

There was no Christmas music playing, distracting sights, or big crowds at this special session, called “Silent Santa.”

It gives Santa the opportunity to share his Christmas joy with children like Aiden, who was all smiles.

“It’s a long way from the North Pole, but each child needs to be celebrated,” Santa said. “So, we come down, take a few minutes, slow it down, and talk to them.”

By taking away any upsetting distractions, families are able to give their children extra time to meet the man in the red suit.

“We have a private area with minimal lights, so they can come in, and it’s up to the child how close they want to get to Santa,” Santa’s helper, Megan Meyer, said.

It’s something Santa said was a great way to show everyone in the northland the true meaning of Christmas.

“Santa being here specifically for children would get them to understand the importance of family, whatever your family is,” Mr. Claus said. “You need to get together and you need to celebrate family.”

Silent Santa at Fairlawn has more 30-minute slots open through the Holiday season.

If you and your child are interested, you can sign up here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.