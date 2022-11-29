RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles presents ‘Songs From Abbey Road,’

Tue, Nov 29th 2022 12:55 pm

Tickets on sale Friday, Dec. 2, for show on July 16, 2023

RAIN – A Tribute To The Beatles announced that, in addition to paying tribute to “Abbey Road,” it will perform favorites from the “Rooftop Concert,” as well as other Beatles favorites inside the Artpark Mainstage Theater at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023. Reserved seats will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. This concert is presented by Artpark & Company.

A press release said, “This mind-blowing performance takes the audience back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is ‘the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!’ (Associated Press). Experience the world’s most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road live with RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles.

“In addition to the updated sets that include state-of-the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the ‘Abbey Road’ album and the ‘Rooftop Concert’ to life.

“Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites. This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!”

Visit the RAIN website for more information.

Reserved seating tickets range from $35-$65, and prices include facility fee. Additional fees apply for online orders. Purchase online at ticketmaster.com. The Artpark box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Visit artpark.net for more information.