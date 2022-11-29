Read Dead Redemption and Cities Skylines builder has release date

You read that right, an upcoming city building game inspired by the likes of Red Dead Redemption and Cities: Skylines has an Early Access release date, and it’s fairly soon. So you’d better start preparing to tame the West with your management skills, as Wild West Dynasty is trotting its way onto Steam early next year.

Arriving on February 16, 2023, Wild West Dynasty tasks you with surviving in the deadly period of American history, as you’ll need to build farms, find and gather resources, and help other settlers make a new life for themselves in the West.

You’ll be able to explore the beautiful landscapes in either a first or third person perspective and while on horseback, and engage in branching dialogue which will help you rise from a lowly settler to a ranch and town owner.

According to the description of the Red Dead Redemption and Cities: Skylines mashup game, you’ll be engaging with a “unique mix of roleplaying, survival, life simulation, resource management and city builder” in Wild West Dynasty. You’ll then need to allocate workers to different resources and trade routes to manage your growth so your settlements can continue to prosper.

A brand new trailer for Wild West Dynasty can be watched below.

“But you are not only looking for riches. You also need to find answers to a mysterious family secret that will shape your destiny,” reads the game’s description. “And don’t forget your next of kin: Find a partner and lay the foundation for a legacy that spans generations. With Wild West Dynasty you not only shape your own destiny, but are a driving factor in expanding the American West during the mid 1800s.”

You can wishlist and see more of Wild West Dynasty on Steam.

