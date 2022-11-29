Runaway cow kills man in town centre





An elderly man in Carmarthenshire has succumbed to his injuries after being trampled by a cow in the town of Whitland. The animal escaped from the Whitland Mart livestock market on the morning of Saturday November 19 before it came across the pensioner on North Road.

Dyfed-Powys Police today confirmed that the man had died after suffering serious injuries during the incident, according to Wales Online. The cow wreaked havoc after it made its way onto nearby rail tracks, forcing all trains in the area to halt in order to protect the animal and passengers. Eventually the cow was cornered in a field but had to be dispatched with the consent of its owner after attempts to contain it were unsuccessful. The man was flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment but he later died.

A police spokesman’s full statement read: “[The cow] came across an elderly man in North Road where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury. “The cow then went on the rail track in the area and trains had to be put on stop to mitigate the danger to them. “Eventually it made its way to a field where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner. READ MORE: Glory and agony of historic World Cup battle captured in fan pics

Last year a woman on holiday in the Yorkshire Dales was “thrown in the air” after being attacked by a bovine. Stella Collins still experiences pain from the incident 14 months on and has flashbacks of the cow “snorting as it trampled her”. She added: “I had no time to do anything other than turn my shoulder as the cow’s head hit me and I was thrown into the air. I was like a rag doll being tossed around and repeatedly trampled.”