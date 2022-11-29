Sainsbury’s £2 top-up coupon scheme extended to Wales and NI

“We know that good nutrition during the first few years of life is critical for healthy growth and development, so it would be great to see other retailers follow Sainsbury’s lead and boost their support of the Healthy Start scheme.”

What can people buy using the Healthy Start and top-up coupons?

The schemes allow eligible cardholders to buy certain types of milk, infant formula, and fruits and vegetables – and there are specific criteria to adhere to.

According to the NHS, the fruits and vegetables must be fresh or frozen or tinned; whole or chopped; packaged or loose; fruit in fruit juice, or fruit or vegetables in water, or fresh, dried or tinned pulses.